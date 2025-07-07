'And Just Like That' bosses pick side in Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall feud

'And Just Like That' bosses side with Sarah Jessica Parker in Kim Cattrall feud

And Just Like That staffers and cast members are happy network bosses have stopped pushing to bring Kim Cattrall back.

Cattrall, who played maneater Samantha in Sex and the City, reportedly has a feud with the show’s lead star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Her issues with cast and executives of the original show led to her declining to join the cast of the sequel. The actress only appeared for a cameo in the second season of AJLT.

"This is as far as I'm going to go," Cattrall said of the appearance.

"It's no secret producers tried to lure Kim back and Sarah Jessica Parker had to sign off on it because it was seen as something the fans wanted," an insider said, per Radar Online.

"But everyone knows she really didn't want to work with Kim again."

Sarah’s AJLT castmates Cynthia Nixon, 59, and Kristin Davis, 60, also agree that the show “stands on its own” and doesn’t need Cattrall to succeed.

"They're very clear that they don't feel they need Kim to succeed,” said the mole.

Now, the "network bosses have stopped pushing for the reunion angle to boost the show, which has helped morale.”

"But if the worst happens and it flops, it'll be humiliating because it will absolutely be blamed on the fact that they don't have Kim," the mole noted.

And Just Like That has brought back three of Sex and the City's main characters, which include Sarah's Carrie, Cynthia's and Kristin's Charlotte and depicts their attempts to navigate relationships, aging and more.