Prince Harry handed a harsh warning amid Prince William's wait for Kingship

Hiba Anjum
April 20, 2025

With each passing day bringing Prince William closer to the throne, an expert has drawn up some comparisons about how different both he and his father think, when it comes to the youngest Prince Harry.

Everything has been laid out by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in her piece for News.com.au.

It touched on how different the two are, despite having dealt with “the traumatic split from the Sussexes”, the “death of Her Late Majesty” and “the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnoses,” in “in quick succession” over the last couple of years.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “on the thorny subject those Montecito rate payers, they are split” still.

Reportedly, when it comes to dealing with Prince Harry King Charles prefers a “softly-softly” approach whereas Prince William wants to turn harsher.

Even an insider close to the heir spoke to The Daily Beast’s Tom Skyes about this and admitted, “It wouldn’t take much to provoke him to flex his muscles when he is king.”

All of this, has led Ms Elser to wonder if the people “could be set for a new and painful clash” with Prince William down the line.

Because the future king seems to have “little interest in pulling his punches and tiptoeing around the Sussexes,” which she admitted before concluding. 

