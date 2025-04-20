 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez's producing partner heapes praise for her: 'Extraordinary'

Jennifer Lopez received praise and encouragement from an old friend, Goldsmith-Thomas

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 20, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Lopezs producing partner heapes praise for her: Extraordinary
Photo: Jennifer Lopez's producing partner heapes praise for her: 'Extraordinary'

Goldsmith-Thomas, Jenniferr Lopez’s producing partner, recently recalled the time when she met her.

In her upcoming bombshell book, Goldsmith touched on the darker side of the Hollywood for a female artist, who was sexually harassed by directors and colleagues alike, per Daily Mail.

'You know, people like Harvey Weinstein were not the anomaly, they were the norm,' she claimed.

She also talked about her first encounter with the former wife of Ben Affleck, Lopez, while attending a performance of Cabaret starring the late Natasha Richardson in 1998.

Sharing that immediately she felt connected with Jennifer “on a very visceral level,” she gushed over the multihyphenate saying, “Jennifer is extraordinary.”

“Because here's a dancer who became an actor, who became a singer, who became a global brand, who is probably one of the biggest stars on earth and she's incredibly kind," she added.

'I felt when I worked with Jennifer that I had a partner — that she put her shoulder next to mine and we'd push. It sounds funny, but the sky wasn't the limit; it was a resting place,” she concluded. 

Benson Boone pokes fun at 2025 Coachella crowd
Benson Boone pokes fun at 2025 Coachella crowd
Prince Harry's family crisis takes an emergent turn for the worst
Prince Harry's family crisis takes an emergent turn for the worst
Kate Middleton's turning bag of mixed emotions over Prince Louis
Kate Middleton's turning bag of mixed emotions over Prince Louis
Mikey Madison declines role in Ryan Gosling's ‘Star Wars'
Mikey Madison declines role in Ryan Gosling's ‘Star Wars'
David Beckham's deepest 50th birthday desire revealed
David Beckham's deepest 50th birthday desire revealed
Sir Elton John ‘might have' duet with Madonna
Sir Elton John ‘might have' duet with Madonna
Inside Kylie Jenner's intimate life with Timothee Chalamet
Inside Kylie Jenner's intimate life with Timothee Chalamet
Taylor Swift plays important role in Sabrina Carpenter's success: Source
Taylor Swift plays important role in Sabrina Carpenter's success: Source