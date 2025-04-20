Sheryl Crow reveals reason behind not joining ‘The Voice'

Sheryl Crow opened up about why she didn’t join The Voice initially.

During her appearance at the A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s event in Nashville, she was asked to serve as a coach in the first series of the competition.

But due to personal family circumstances, the Real Gone singer had to pass over the opportunity at that time.

"I had a newborn and did not want to move back to L.A.," she revealed, then quickly adding, "Actually, that's not true. He [son Levi] was about 2 years old and I didn't want to move back to L.A. and so I didn't do it.”

She continued, “And I have not really entertained it since then because we have a busy life here and normalcy is really lovely."

However, now, Crow is more ready as she could be, joining The Voice in a different way, with the NBC show announcing on April 14 that she and LeAnn Rimes would be joining as this season's mega mentors.

Speaking of this offer, Sheryl Crow told PEOPLE magazine, "I loved mentoring. It was a blast, and I absolutely adore [The Voice current coach] Kelsea [Ballerini].”