Photo: Kris Jenner ready to churn more numbers for Kardashian clan: Source

Kris Jenner is reportedly expecting promising results at the end of 2025.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, Kris has been able capitalize once again on the family brand name and “is very motivated by the bottom line.”

As per a source, the momager “is looking at the year-end as the last opportunity to reach her earning goals. Everything is a work opportunity to her and is monetized to the full hilt, including Christmas itself.”

“She watches the numbers like a hawk and if anything isn’t up to her expectations, she jumps in and changes things to improve so it’s all very fluid and that means all her employees, including her kids, have to be ready to jump when she says,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, she also has been planning to launch her grandkids this year which will contribute further to the monetary gain.

She’s always thinking ahead, previously an insider told Life & Style of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch.

“It’s been high on her agenda for years to build the next generation of her family empire, which is why she’s been slowly phasing the kids into the show,” they revealed.

“[Kris has] got no shortage of talent to work with,” the source stated.