Jacob Elordi all hearts for co-star Margot Robbie: 'Beautiful actor'

Jacob Elordi gushed over Margot Robbie, who stars alongside him in upcoming movie, 'Wuthering Heights'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 20, 2025

Jacob Elordi recently talked about his plans about taking a break from the acting career.

In his recent chat with IndieWire, Jacob explained his decision to revert back to the screen after receiving a text from Emerald Fennell.

The director asked him to star as Heathcliff in the adaptation, Wuthering Heights, in this message, which led to the postponement of Jacob’s acting hiatus.

He shared, “I was really lucky.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jacob gained an opportunity to star alongside Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw in this project.

“I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can’t run from that text.”

Speaking highly of his co-star, Jacob told the outlet that the Barbie hitmaker was “incredible in the film.”

“She’s a livewire,” he gushed and added. “I’m so, so excited for people to see it.”

Before signing off from the chat, he remarked about the Birds of Prey actress, “She’s a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much.”

