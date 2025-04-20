 
Geo News

‘Pitch Perfect' star Rebel Wilson did THIS for daughter on Easter

Rebel Wilson shares adorable Easter moments with daughter

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 20, 2025

‘Pitch Perfect’ star Rebel Wilson did THIS for daughter on Easter
‘Pitch Perfect’ star Rebel Wilson did THIS for daughter on Easter

Rebel Wilson celebrated a fun Easter with daughter.

For this Easter, the Pitch Perfect actress dressed as a cute bunny and participated in a fun egg hunt activity with her daughter, Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Wilson posted a carousel of photos of herself donning a large bunny head and a pair of fluffy gloves for the bunny look.

In the caption, Wilson stated, “Happy Easter everyone! I dressed as the Easter Bunny to do an egg hunt with my daughter…and then may have had a dozen Cadbury Creme eggs…am planning on going OFF chocolate tomorrow to do a challenge!”

Inviting fans for the challenge, the actress added, “Anyone with me? 6 weeks NO CHOCOLATE CHALLENGE starting Monday?”

Fans and followers expressed their praise and admiration in the comments section.

One wrote, “So sweet of you to do that for your daughter, Rebel.”

While another added of the challenge, “Sounds great, I can’t even look at chocolate right now.”

“Very Cute Rebel, Never pictured you as the Easter Bunny,” the third comment read for Rebel Wilson.

Lacey Chabert reveals why 'Party of Five' cast 'burst into tears' after final scene
Lacey Chabert reveals why 'Party of Five' cast 'burst into tears' after final scene
Joey Lawrence shares his unforgettable childhood memory with late John Candy
Joey Lawrence shares his unforgettable childhood memory with late John Candy
Prince William disappoints Meghan Markle, Harry with latest decision?
Prince William disappoints Meghan Markle, Harry with latest decision?
Expert reveals ‘new insights' into Prince William's rift with Prince Harry
Expert reveals ‘new insights' into Prince William's rift with Prince Harry
Sadie Sink gets honest about her new Broadway play
Sadie Sink gets honest about her new Broadway play
Real ‘author of ‘Pearl' comes forward about writing Meghan Markle up legally
Real ‘author of ‘Pearl' comes forward about writing Meghan Markle up legally
Jacob Elordi all hearts for co-star Margot Robbie: 'Beautiful actor'
Jacob Elordi all hearts for co-star Margot Robbie: 'Beautiful actor'
Princess Anne comes out in support of Prince Andrew amid new title threat video
Princess Anne comes out in support of Prince Andrew amid new title threat