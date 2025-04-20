Expert reveals ‘new insights' into Prince William's rift with Prince Harry

It appears Prince William and Kate Middleton’s anger is the real reason there seems to be no movement on the reconciliation front.

Royal author Tom Quinn has shared an admission about this, and he believes the reason boils down to an “irreconcilable anger” which the Sussex’s allegedly created.

While speaking to The Mirror he dished on the upcoming book he has in the works, and it promises more shocking claims and insights into the family’s relationships.

This book is also a follow up to his 2022 book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, for those unversed.

About this Mr Bower even said, “I've got a lot of new material already, and I think the whole world wants new insights.”

“It's an amazing story, it's an eye-wateringly unique story because it's unprecedented. This is such a famous couple who are fighting [for themselves] all the time.”

In anticipation for the book he also handed Meghan the titles of “relentless” and “restless” before explaining how, “They have both been wounded, and what's fascinating about them is they don't stop fighting back. And the fight back is just as important as their survival.”

The conversation didn’t end there because at a later point the author also addressed the age old question of royal reconciliation, deeming it ‘impossible’.

“Harry's thinking is of reconciliation. That's just totally unrealistic,” and the reason is “because there is irreconcilable anger on the part of William and Kate,” Mr Bower admitted before concluding.