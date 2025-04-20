Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's Easter away from Royal Family

Kate Middleton and Prince William have again opted out of attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor with the Royal Family of Britain.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are spending Easter in Norfolk with their children, Prince Archie, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The family usually spends Easter with an Easter egg hunt and a good amount of chocolate.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the service at St. George's Chapel with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as sister Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Although Prince William, 42, and Princess Kate, 43, live in Windsor, they missed the service as they usually spend school breaks in Sandringham.

The couple missed last year’s service as well. At the time, Princess Kate was out of the public eye and receiving treatment for cancer. She announced this January that she’s in remission.

In the wake of her battle with cancer, Kate has significantly decreased her royal duties. The mom-of-three and William have spent the recent months focusing on spending quality time with their kids and finding joy.

The family notably took a ski trip to the French Alps recently, followed by Prince William and Prince George's trip to Paris to watch their favorite soccer team, Aston Villa’s match against Paris Saint-Germain on April 9.