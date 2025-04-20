 
Lacey Chabert reveals why 'Party of Five' cast 'burst into tears' after final scene

'Lost in Space' star says 'we just all burst into tears and we hugged and we cried' after recording the final scene

Lifestyle News Desk
April 20, 2025

Lacey Chabert reveals why 'Party of Five' cast 'burst into tears' after final scene

Lacey Chabert has opened up about bursting into tears with her on-screen Party of Five siblings after recording the final scene.

Speaking on a panel at 90s Con in Hartford, Conn., the 42-year-old American actress shared how it felt during the final moments of the show and revealed that all the cast members “burst into tears” when the director said cut after filming the last scene.

Chabert said, “I thought it was a really nice way to end the show and I remember we did that take [and] they call, like, ‘That's a wrap,’ and we just all burst into tears and we hugged and we cried and — and we stayed there for a really long time because it was, it was really hard to say goodbye in that way.”

The Mean Girls star went on to praise the writing staff of the series, quipping, “I have to say the writing on the entire show all six years was so incredibly special. [...] And I'm so grateful to our writers.”

For the unversed, the story followed the five Salinger siblings following the unexpected demise of their parents in a car crash.

However, after the death of their parents, the eldest brother, Carlie, played by Matthew Fox, ends up becoming a de facto parent to three teenagers, including Baily Salinger (Scott Wolf), Claudia Salinger (Chabert), and Julia Salinger (Neve Campbell), and a baby.

it is pertinent to mention that Party of Five, which consists of five seasons, streamed on FOX from 1994 to 2000.

