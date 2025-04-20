Justin Bieber's ex hospitalized after shocking claims

Justin Bieber’s ex has been hospitalized following a shocking revelation against her fiance.

Sahara Ray recently claimed that her fiance Mike Dow abused her physically, sexually and financially. She shared graphic images of bloodied sheets and injuries.

However, the model has now denied claims she made against her fiance, saying, “I want to thank everyone for their concern and for reaching out over the past week. I want to set the record straight - I posted things about my fiancé that weren't true and were deeply hurtful to him.”

“When I made those posts, I was experiencing an episode that warped my perception of reality and led me to believe things that weren't real,” the model added.

“During my episode. I truly believed things had happened that didn't - and it all felt very real. I was hospitalized and quickly realized that they didn't happen. That's not an excuse, just the truth.”

Apologizing to her fiance Sahara added, “To my fiance, I am truly sorry. And to everyone who saw those posts - thank you for giving me the chance to explain and make this right.”

Sahara Ray and Justin Bieber had a fling from 2015 to 2016. She is now engaged to Mike Dow, meanwhile, the Baby crooner is married to Hailey Bieber.