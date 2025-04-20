 
Why did Ben Affleck call Jennifer Lopez a genius?

Ben Affleck, in a throwback interview, raved about the digital skills of Jennifer Lopez

April 20, 2025

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have parted ways, but there is no shortage of warm words the pair gave to each other in public.

In a throwback interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Batman star raved about his then-wife's digital skills.

Though it was no news, unlike her, he didn’t like to be on social media much, and according to some reports, this was also a reason for friction between them.

Despite this, he gushed, “My wife’s a genius at that. I don’t know if there’s anybody who understands Instagram better than her.”

“In fact, she gave me a talk this morning before this interview,” he continued. “She thinks that because of experiences that I’ve had, I’ve become very guarded. And she’s right.”

In a separate interview, the Oscar winner said he later retracted his decision to tell J.Lo not to feature him on her social media.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” he said in The Greatest Love Story Never Told. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask.”

“It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’ We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise," Ben concluded.

