Why did Ben Affleck call Jennifer Lopez a genius?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have parted ways, but there is no shortage of warm words the pair gave to each other in public.



In a throwback interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Batman star raved about his then-wife's digital skills.

Though it was no news, unlike her, he didn’t like to be on social media much, and according to some reports, this was also a reason for friction between them.

Despite this, he gushed, “My wife’s a genius at that. I don’t know if there’s anybody who understands Instagram better than her.”

“In fact, she gave me a talk this morning before this interview,” he continued. “She thinks that because of experiences that I’ve had, I’ve become very guarded. And she’s right.”

In a separate interview, the Oscar winner said he later retracted his decision to tell J.Lo not to feature him on her social media.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” he said in The Greatest Love Story Never Told. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask.”

“It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’ We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise," Ben concluded.