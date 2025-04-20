Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg reveals if she's dating Andrew Garfield

Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield ignited the internet on fire with their chemistry in 2024

Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg has broken her silence over the widespread rumors of a romance between her and Andrew Garfield.

Amelia and Andrew’s Golden Globes interaction went viral on the internet, and fans went into a frenzy over their 'off the charts' chemistry.

The presenter, 30, and actor, 39, flirted openly during their short red carpet interview.

Now, the presenter says she’s just friends with The Amazing Spider-Man star.

“We're friends. I saw him at the Oscars, and he's a great guy, a great person. We've got such a great dynamic,” she told The Sunday Times Style Magazine.

During their Golden Globes conversation, Amelia remarked: “We must stop meeting like this.”

The Tick, Tick... Boom star replied, “I only ever want to see you,” before the presenter, looking surprised, said, “What?”

“I didn't finish my sentence,” he said. “I only ever want to see you in these kinds of situations.”

Following the viral interaction, Amelia and Andrew left fans thrilled when they did a Chicken Shop Date episode together, where their flirting and palpable chemistry were once again on display.

Despite their chemistry, the duo doesn’t seem to be dating as Andrew Garfield is reportedly dating Monica Barbaro and has been spotted with her multiple times.