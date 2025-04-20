 
Delroy Lindo gets honest about delayed remake of Marvel's 'Blade'

'The Good Fight' star shares his unfiltered take on 'Blade's delayed remake

Lifestyle News Desk
April 20, 2025

Delroy Lindo gets honest about delayed remake of Marvel's 'Blade'

Delroy Lindo has shared his thoughts regarding the long-delayed reboot of Marvel’s Blade.

In a talk with Entertainment Weekly to promote Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, the 72-year-old veteran actor reflected on the creative differences that affected the remake of Blade, which is about the vampire hunter.

Lindo said, “When Marvel came to me, they seemed to be really interested in my input.”

“And in the various conversations I had with producers, the writer, the director at the time, it was all leading into being very inclusive. It was really exciting conceptually, but it was also exciting in terms of the character that was going to form. And then, for whatever reason, it just went off the rails,” he noted.

The Da 5 Bloods star, who joined the film in 2021 but has now exited, revealed that he was meant to depict a “Marcus Garvey-esque” type character.

“I’m not saying that it would’ve been an out-and-out Garvey-ite. Not that, but just in terms of how this man’s philosophy, his ethos and what was driving him. He was a character who had, very similar to Sinners, created a community, a Black community. He was a character who was the head of this community,” he quipped.

Notably, in 2019, Marvel originally announced the release of Blade in 2025 due to delays in production from the pandemic and industry strikes but last year, it was pulled back from its premiere.

