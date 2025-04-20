Prince William, Kate Middleton show future of monarchy with family-centric Easter

Prince William and Kate Middleton continued their low-key Easter celebrations in Norfolk this year as they chose quality time with their children over royal tradition.

According to royal commentator Charles Rae, the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted an Easter egg hunt on the grounds of their Anmer Hall estate.

Rae said William is taking a more modern approach to royal life, something people have wanted from the monarchy for a long time.

"As far as I'm being told, the Wales's will be having an Easter egg hunt in the grounds somewhere - so it's all devoted to the children, as it should be with Easter in any case,” he told GB News.

Rae continued: "We'll see them back at Windsor at some stage, but I think there is a bit of a sense of time is running out for William as well, before he becomes King.

"Let's not also put aside the fact that William is very much his own man. For years and years, we've always complained about how the monarchy needs to be more and modern and everything else.

“Well, they are now much more modern, as we've seen on a variety of issues that they deal with."

Rae continued to say that the Prince of Wales “is a very much a family man, along with Catherine, and they devote as much spare time as they have to their children. And I think that's quite right.

"I don't think anybody could possibly criticise them for doing that. They're still key members of the Royal Family, whenever they turn up they are the principals there who do the job. But I think he gets a bit more leeway than previous people have had."