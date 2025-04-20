Margot Robbie makes surprising appearance months after welcoming first baby

 
Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley welcomed their first child on October 17, 2024

April 20, 2025

Margot Robbie had a fun day out with her husband Tom Ackerley and friends.

On April 19, Saturday, the Barbie star was spotted at the beach on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Robbie, who recently wrapped filming Wuthering Heights, alongside the renowned actor Jacob Elordi, wore a gray bikini top and high-rise bottoms for the beach outing as she was spotted enjoying with husband Ackerley and a few of her friends.

It is worth mentioning that the outing comes after The Suicide Squad star and the producer and actor welcomed their first child together.

The beloved couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy on October 17, 2024, after tying the knot in December 2016.

Recently, an inside source gave some insights into Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s relationship after becoming parents.

An insider told People Magazine, “They've both been settling into being parents.”

“They're homebodies so it's been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him. They're so happy,” the source added.

Notably, Margot Robbie’s upcoming film Wuthering Heights is scheduled to release in February 2026.

