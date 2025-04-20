Michael B Jordan led horror movie achieves historic audience score

Michael B Jordan starring film has achieved a feat no horror movie before it has

Michael B Jordan’s Sinners has made history by becoming the first horror movie ever to earn an A CinemaScore from audiences.

Before Sinners, even the best horror and thriller movies like The Conjuring and Get Out received A- ratings. While B and C are also considered safe ratings for horror movies.

Warner Bros’ Sinners hit theaters on 18 April and has already made $40M+ in earnings. The studio did exceptional marketing for the $90M+ film, which also stars Hailey Steinfeld, using digital ads to spike ticket sales in specific areas. The film is expected to cross $46 million by tomorrow, having ruled the Easter cinema.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld who plays Mary in the film, revealed how she got in the mind to play a woman of mixed race, who’s mother was an African American.

“It's not often necessarily about yourself all the time. It's about the character,” Steinfeld told Refinery 29. “But with Sinners, I was constantly thinking about my situation, my family, my ancestors, my grandfather in each [scene] we were in and talking about.”

“A lot of [my portrayal of Mary] had to do with Coogler,” the Hawkeye star said. “The way that he wrote her and the conversations he had [helped] guide me to play this character that lived in both worlds.”

Sinners depicts twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Michael B Jordan, returning home to Mississippi where evil awaits them.