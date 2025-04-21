Bowen Yang breaks silence on Aimee Lou Wood 'SNL' controversy

Bowen Yang has shown his support for Aimee Lou Wood following a controversial parody on the Saturday Night Live.

Last Week, the SNL sketch The White Potus was a parody of TV show The White Lotus, where Sarah Sherman portrayed Wood’s character from the HBO series.

However, Wood took to Instagram later and criticised the skit, calling it “mean.” However, she later revealed that the comedy show and Sherman has apologised to her.

Now, the SNL cast member Yang has expressed his support for Wood’s reaction.

Speaking with Extra, Yang said that Wood’s reaction to the sketch was “completely valid.”

He stated, “However she [Wood] reacted to that sketch is completely valid,” adding, “With parody, you kind of forget the sort of human, emotional cost that it sort of extols on someone.”

Yang also added that “We just think that she should be so proud of the work that she put into the season, it was just water cooler television again that we desperately have a craving for. So I feel like it’s this thing that we tend to forget sometimes and this is a reminder and it seems like she has spoken to people at the show about it and hopefully there’s room to sort of move on from it.”

“But yeah, you need those reminders every now and then that parody can go too far sometimes and that we, as comedians, can take account for that instead of banging our foot and saying that we should be able to say whatever we want. That’s just culture, it’s not PC or woke culture, it’s just culture,” Bowen Yang explained.