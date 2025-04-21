Royal expert makes surprising revelations about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is focused on becoming a billionaire celebrity after facing years of hard work and public humiliation, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert and author Tom Bower claimed that the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are now on very different paths.

While Harry reportedly hopes to mend ties with the Royal Family, especially his father King Charles, Bower said he believes Meghan is more interested in building her career.

According to The Mirror, he said, "They have a crisis, Meghan wants to be a billionaire celebrity and Harry doesn't understand that world, other than [understanding that] Meghan wants to be famous.

"He's spent his whole life never having a penny in his pocket. He's never regularly travelled on the Tube, never had to worry about having a car or a job.

“So he doesn't understand where she's coming from, which is that she worked phenomenally hard, struggled hard, and was constantly humiliated, and wants the security of finance and status."

The expert went on to note that Meghan, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, “hasn't got the status she craves, she hasn't got the pulling power.”

“He's stuck in California clinging on to his royal status, as is she. Harry's thinking is of reconciliation. That's just totally unrealistic.

“There is zero chance of reconciliation because there is irreconcilable anger on the part of William and Kate."