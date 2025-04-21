Prince Andrew grins through Easter service, but tensions with Royals continue

Prince Andrew made a rare appearance at the Royal Easter service as he joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding him, including his involvement in a Chinese spy scandal and his past ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew was warmly welcomed by the Royal family.

However, a royal insider has revealed that despite the Duke of York’s appearance, his relationship with King Charles and Prince William remains strained.

According to The Mirror, William, the Prince of Wales likely skipped Royal family Easter celebrations because of Andrew.

"William has no time for his uncle,” an insider said of their strained relationship to the publication.

They added, “This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him."