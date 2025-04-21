Who wore it better? Victoria Beckham takes style cues from Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham just recreated a new look with the same custom outfit her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz wore last year.

The fashion mogul dressed in a chic white corset paired with crisp trousers for her 51st birthday bash on Friday evening—the same outfit she originally designed for daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz before the family sparked rumours of tension.

The former Spice Girl kept her look sultry with barely-there makeup and a sleek hairstyle while her daughter-in-law, 30, had worn her hair down and opted for a bronzy makeup look to style the outfit for the debut of her movie Lola last year.

While Victoria's intention behind wearing the same outfit is unclear, it does appear to have a coded message as the designer's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife Nicola were not only visibly absent from Victoria's birthday celebration, but the couple also snubbed the matriarch on social media.

Although Victoria's son Cruz, 20, also missed out on the family celebration, the birthday snub on Brooklyn and his wife's part was quite apparent as Nicola did pay her mother-in-law a birthday tribute last year with a nostalgic snap alongside Victoria captioned, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful MIL." Nicola was dressed in the same white custom corset outfit—making Victoria's recent style statement appear even more ironic.

But this year, Nicola chose to share a promotional image of Brooklyn undergoing cupping therapy instead of acknowledging Victoria's 51st birthday on Thursday.

Moreover, just a week before his mother's birthday, Brooklyn paid his wife a third-anniversary tribute on April 9 via social media but remained mum on his mother's birthday.

Later, the model-turned-photographer posted a since-deleted photo of himself with his wife from Coachella, addressing that the festival had kept them busy—yet avoiding honouring his mother in the post.

It is pertinent to mention that Brooklyn, along with his spouse Nicola, was also absent from David Beckham's pre-birthday celebrations in Miami on March 30 as well as Victoria's recent Paris Fashion Week showcase.