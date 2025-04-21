Prince Andrew treated Easter service like ‘debutant ball'

Prince Andrew has showcased signs of arrogance as he makes attendance as the Easter Service.



The Duke of York, who had joined King Charles and family at St George’s Chapel today, made a dramatic entrance despite his defamed status.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: "Prince Andrew's body language made this look like his debutante's coming out ball as he performed a kind royal quick-step to appear back in the role of second son to the late Queen.

"While his ex wife Fergie displayed newly-found signals of royal confidence, waving to the crowds, chatting and laughing in her signature animated way and striding forward to greet and chat with the clergy, Andrew waited until the rest of the Firm were in place before suddenly appearing from the gloom of the Chapel doorway where he must have been hiding before making his dramatic entrance."

himself, Judi explained: "Andrew's body language signals were all about a kind of cocky arrogance here. With his jacket undone he positioned himself in the gap in the middle of the group where he stood with his legs splayed in a pose of confidence. He crossed one arm over his belly and his free hand was used to show a stabbing pointing index finger as he chatted with a rather awkward-looking Commander Tim.

"He evaporated back into the gloom of the porch once Charles arrived but that also gave him the option of walking into the chapel close behind the King and Queen, perhaps with Fergie who seemed to have nipped to stand behind him."