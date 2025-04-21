 
Eminem's daughter Hailie celebrates her son's first easter with sweet snap

Eminem became a grandpa for the first time after his daughter Hailie welcomed a baby son on March 14

Lifestyle News Desk
April 21, 2025

Hailie Jade is celebrating Easter with her newborn son for the first time.

Eminem's daughter took to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 29, to mark the holiday celebrations with her one-month-old son, Elliot.

In the celebratory post shared to her Instagram Stories, Hailie uploaded an adorable picture of Elliot while he was sleeping in a basket woven with carrots placed beside him.

"Elliot’s first easter," Hailie wrote over the picture.

In the snap, the newborn can be seen wearing a beige onesie with a rabbit and two carrots embroidered on it and a blue beanie.

Hailie first announced the birth of Elliot on April 4 on her social media with a snap of the newborn in a light blue hooded sweater, with a signboard reading, "Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25."

The baby's name is a sweet nod to his grandfather, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

It is pertinent to mention that Hailie shares Elliott with her husband Evan McClintock.

