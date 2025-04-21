 
Geo News

Prince William feelings over Prince Andrew's Easter show spilt

Prince William and Prince Andrew’s views on Easter service laid bare

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Prince William is keeping a neutral stance as estranged uncle, Prince Andrew, joined the Easter service.

The Prince of Wales, who skipped the Easter appearance alongside wife Kate Middleton, is focusing on his three children.

A royal source said: "William has no time for his uncle. This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him."

This comes as body language expert Judi James noted Prince Andrew’s over confidence at the ceremony.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: "Prince Andrew's body language made this look like his debutante's coming out ball as he performed a kind royal quick-step to appear back in the role of second son to the late Queen.

Judi explained: "Andrew's body language signals were all about a kind of cocky arrogance here. With his jacket undone he positioned himself in the gap in the middle of the group where he stood with his legs splayed in a pose of confidence. He crossed one arm over his belly and his free hand was used to show a stabbing pointing index finger as he chatted with a rather awkward-looking Commander Tim.”

Prince Andrew grins through Easter service, but tensions with Royals continue
Prince Andrew grins through Easter service, but tensions with Royals continue
King Charles ‘cannot have conversations' with Prince Harry: Here's why
King Charles ‘cannot have conversations' with Prince Harry: Here's why
Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets win amid legal battle
Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets win amid legal battle
Rachel Zegler seeks help as dog Lenny faces unknown health scare
Rachel Zegler seeks help as dog Lenny faces unknown health scare
Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with Prince Louis ahead of his 7th birthday
Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with Prince Louis ahead of his 7th birthday
Royal expert makes surprising revelations about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video
Royal expert makes surprising revelations about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Salma Hayek Pinault praises daughter Valentina for her being beauty guru
Salma Hayek Pinault praises daughter Valentina for her being beauty guru
Bowen Yang breaks silence on Aimee Lou Wood 'SNL' controversy
Bowen Yang breaks silence on Aimee Lou Wood 'SNL' controversy