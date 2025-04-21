Prince William feelings over Prince Andrew's Easter show spilt

Prince William is keeping a neutral stance as estranged uncle, Prince Andrew, joined the Easter service.



The Prince of Wales, who skipped the Easter appearance alongside wife Kate Middleton, is focusing on his three children.

A royal source said: "William has no time for his uncle. This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him."

This comes as body language expert Judi James noted Prince Andrew’s over confidence at the ceremony.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: "Prince Andrew's body language made this look like his debutante's coming out ball as he performed a kind royal quick-step to appear back in the role of second son to the late Queen.

Judi explained: "Andrew's body language signals were all about a kind of cocky arrogance here. With his jacket undone he positioned himself in the gap in the middle of the group where he stood with his legs splayed in a pose of confidence. He crossed one arm over his belly and his free hand was used to show a stabbing pointing index finger as he chatted with a rather awkward-looking Commander Tim.”