Emma Slater, Alan Bernsten seemingly debut relationship with bold move

April 21, 2025

Emma Slater and Alan Bernsten, who have been working side by side on Dancing with the Stars since 2015, have seemingly confirmed their relationship with a bold move onstage.

According to a video fan posted on TikTok, Emma Slater and Alan Bernsten share a smooch during their Dancing with the Stars: Live! final performance at the Rosemont Theater in Illinois.

As the pair locked their lips in between their dance, the audience reacted with cheers and applause.

"You have a front row seat to the greatest of hard launch of all time," the social media user captioned the post.

Moreover, Ezra Sosa, another DWTS pro, who also performed on the tour, confirmed the launch by commenting on the video, "FINALLY."

However, Emma and Alan are yet to confirm their romance as they have not released any official statement.

After Saturday night's performance, Alan took to his official Instagram account and called hi final dance "so special” to him.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair, who have been part of the reality show for years, had been fueling romance rumors for months.

