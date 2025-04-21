Paris Hilton reveals bittersweet advice about fame she still holds on to

Paris Hilton got a bittersweet advice from her mother when she starred on The Simple Life.

The hotel heiress—whose life was documented in the reality series as she moved in with a middle-class family in the small town of Altus, Arkansas to adapt to a new environment—recalled recently how her mother, Kathy Hilton, advised to not let fame get to her head.

“My mom always taught me the importance of giving back,” the socialite, 44, told the audience while being honoured as “Woman of the Year” at Los Angeles magazine’s LA Woman Luncheon Friday.

She continued, “I will never forget the night before The Simple Life aired my mom told me, ‘Paris, when the show airs on Fox tomorrow, your life is going to change forever and I always want you to remain the same sweet and down-to-earth girl you are and never forget that,'” she recalled.

Paris explained she’s always kept her mother's words “close to [her] heart.”

“I’ve been in this town a long time,” Paris added during the Q&A with Los Angeles magazine Editor-in-Chief Jasmin Rosemberg. “I’ve seen a lot and I’ve seen a lot of fame and things get to people’s heads and that’s something I never want to be like.

Paris, who is now mom to two kids, concluded by giving her parents a shout-out to her own parents and grandmother.

“I’m really grateful that I have these amazing parents that raised me to be the woman that I am today.”

“[They] both just have the biggest hearts and always make me laugh and have the best time," Paris said, referring to her mom and grandmom.

"They are both incredible mothers and my role models,” she said in her honorary speech as the event recognised her relief efforts following the Palisades and Eaton Fires earlier this year.

Despite losing her $8.4 million Malibu home in the devastation, Paris worked with various organisations including Pasadena Humane Society, Baby2Baby and Altadena Girls, Page Six noted.

She also raised more than $800,000 for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts through her nonprofit 11:11 Media Impact.