Katie Price worried about son Harvey's life at risk

Katie Price is "heartbroken" to learn about the medical threat to her son Harvey's life.

The reality star, 46, spoke at length about Harvey's growing weight on Sunday via Snapchat.

"I'm so heartbroken and gutted that his weight is just going up," the mom of five began in a video, referring to her eldest son Harvey--who suffers from various disorders including blindness, autism, septo-optic dysplasia, and Prader-Willi syndrome.

"I just googled it in stones, 188kg is just a few kg of being 30 stone. It's so now, I'm still waiting for the doctors to get back to me starting on the Mounjaro and his journey to a healthy life."

Mounjarois, a brand name for the drug tirzepatide, is among Hollywood staples for losing weight including Ozempic.

The OnlyFans model went on to say how difficult it was watching Harvey's battle with multiple conditions but vowed she would get him through it.

"It's so sad his quality of life at the moment where he's so big, he just can't really do much," she lamented in the video.

"It’s just another thing I have to deal with because he's at high risk of having a heart attack, he struggles to put his trainers or struggles to walk anywhere but I love him and I'm going to help him through this."

"So sad, obesity and his condition is sad, it's sad to see someone go through it and he doesn't understand," she added.

Harvey's biological father is former footballer Dwight York, who briefly dated Katie in 2001 but broke up soon after Katie learned of her pregnancy.

The ex-premier league star denied he was the father until a DNA test proved his paternity.