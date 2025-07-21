Uma Thurman recalls intense training for 'Kill Bill'

Uma Thurman gets honest about filming experience of 'Kill Bill'

Uma Thurman has just opened up on how filming Kill Bill prepared her for her role in The Old Guard 2.

During an interview with Sunday Times, the Pulp Fiction actress candidly recalled an intense physical preparation for 2003 movie.

In Kill Bill Volume 1 and 2, she played the role of Beatrix Kiddo also known as The Bride or Black Mamba, a former assassin seeking revenge on her former lover, who betrayed her.

Recalling sword training for the movie, Thurman said, “Fortunately I had put in hundreds of hours learning how to hold a sword (for Kill Bill 1 and 2).”

“You may not be limber and strong,” the 55-year-old actress admitted. “But if your brain has learnt how to memorise sequences of movements, you can get back in that zone.”

“I thought that first movie was really unusual, a superb female-led action film that had depth, drama and really beautiful, naturalistic acting,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actress discussed her working experience with The Old Guard 2’s costar, Charlize Theron.

“Charlize is a miraculous performer, a very powerful individual and as charismatic in person as on screen,” she lauded.

Before concluding, Uma Thurman shared rare detail about her on-screen character, “And I liked the idea of playing a supporting role to another actress who I thought had done really significant work in the drama/action field.”

The Old Guard 2 was released on July 2, 2025.