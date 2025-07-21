Nicole Scherzinger shares emotional message as she wraps up 'Sunset Boulevard'

Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis bid farewell to 'Sunset Boulevard'

Nicole Scherzinger recently shared an emotional message for Sunset Boulevard after wrapping up the show.

Ahead of their final show, Nicole took to Instagram and poured out her feelings in a heartfelt post.

She wrote, “Today, the sun sets on Sunset Blvd for the final time.

“After living and breathing Norma Desmond for the past two years, it’s almost impossible to grasp that today is the last show. What began as a limited run, then extended, now somehow, nearly 10 months on Broadway have flown by,” she added.

Nicole, who is the winner of both Olivier and Tony Awards, reflected her emotional depth, “Norma’s story is for anyone who’s ever felt alone. Lonely. Abandoned. Outcast. For anyone who never felt like they belonged.”

She continued “For those who once loved something deeply and had it taken from them, aching to reclaim it. For the dreamers. The fighters. The believers. The warriors. For those unshakable in their purpose and power, doing what they love most.”

Before concluding, she also paid tribute to director Jamie Lloyd and the creative team, “Jamie, the ultimate brave pioneer, you have given us all new ways to dream. Thank you for showing me what is possible when you dare to be braver.”

In addition, Tom Francis, known for his portrayal of Joe Gillis in the Broadway and West End revival of Sunset Boulevard, also ended his run earlier this month.

He shared his gratitude, saying, “The last two years have changed my life in ways I’m only just starting to understand.

"Sunset asked everything of me, and I gave it all I had. @jamielloyd thank you for trusting me, guiding me, and pushing me. Your vision and leadership have shaped me more than I can put into words.”

He also praised Nicole, writing, "@nicolescherzinger working alongside you has been nothing short of extraordinary. Your generosity, power, and presence elevated all of us. I’ll never forget what it felt like to share that stage with you.

"To the entire company, crew, and everyone who came along for the ride thank you for being part of something I’ll carry with me forever. I wish I could be with my @sunsetblvdmusical fam today but I am cheering you on so loudly. Have a good show. ????????”

For those unversed, the stars of the musical opened the show in October 2024 and played their final performance on July 2025 at the St James Theatre.