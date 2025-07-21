Freddie Prinze Jr. dishes on 'IKWYDLS' star's secret cameo

Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals surprising details about IKWYDLS

Freddie Prinze Jr. talked about the surprising details about his recently released movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

In a recent interview with People, the Hollywood actor revealed Sarah Michelle Gellar’s secret cameo appearance in the movie.

The story of the movie revolves around a group of five friends who are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after covering up a fatal car accident.

The 2025 sequel brings back original cast Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Prinze Jr. and they are joined by new cast members including Sarah Pidgeon, Chase Sui Wonders, and Tyriq Withers.

Previously in 2024, Gellar confirmed that she is not returning for the cameo as she was killed by a mysterious killer in the original movie.

Revealing the reason for keeping her cameo as a secret, he told the outlet, "We were all really excited for audiences to get to see that and get a little bit of extra love that they weren't expecting.”

"It's nice to know a secret, and to know how well-received it's going to be, months and months before it ever goes out there.

"To hear the reaction that people have had, because I know some other people that have seen it, they're all like: 'Oh, my God, you didn't tell me! That was the best,'” the 49-yar-old actor continued.

"I'm like, 'Yeah, it was the best one. Everybody always loves her.' To give people another taste of that, I just think was awesome. I'm glad everyone made it happen," Freddie Prinze Jr. added before exiting the chat.