 
Geo News

Kate Beckinsale pens heartfelt tribute to late stepfather Roy Battersby

The actress misses her stepdad, Roy Battersby, during the springtime holiday

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Kate Beckinsale pens heartfelt tribute to late stepfather Roy Battersby
Kate Beckinsale pens heartfelt tribute to late stepfather Roy Battersby

Kate Beckinsale pays heartfelt tribute to her late stepfather Roy Battersby on what was supposed to be his birthday.

On Sunday, the actress took to her official Instagram account to share a touching note for her late stepdad, who passed away in January 2024, along with a picture of Roy posing with an easter egg.

In the emotional post, Kate also posted a throwback snap from her childhood with her stepfather and one more picture with her mother, Judy, and daughter Lily.

Honoring Roy, she wrote, "Happy birthday Roy. Given I’ve been waiting all day, can you rise again - ideally tomorrow …that would be great."

"You being dead is really f****** wearing now," she expressed her grief.

"I love you so very much and I wish you had been here to have your birthday and Easter on the same day but anyway see you tomorrow. I shall be waiting at the mouth of the cave," Kate concluded the tribute.

It is pertinent to mention that Roy, who died at the age of 87, was a British television director. 

SZA's almost onstage mishap on tour opening with Kendrick Lamar
SZA's almost onstage mishap on tour opening with Kendrick Lamar
King Charles strategic plan to bring back Prince Andrew laid bare video
King Charles strategic plan to bring back Prince Andrew laid bare
Jennifer Lopez posts candid selfie with twins Max, Emme
Jennifer Lopez posts candid selfie with twins Max, Emme
Aimee Lou Wood fans discover her famous lookalike sister
Aimee Lou Wood fans discover her famous lookalike sister
Teddi Mellencamp celebrates holiday with kids despite stage 4 cancer fight
Teddi Mellencamp celebrates holiday with kids despite stage 4 cancer fight
Prince Andrew ‘restricted' body language at Easter service laid bare video
Prince Andrew ‘restricted' body language at Easter service laid bare
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley make bold move with new romance reveal
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley make bold move with new romance reveal
Gabriel Macht opens up about 'full circle moment' during 'Suits LA' scene
Gabriel Macht opens up about 'full circle moment' during 'Suits LA' scene