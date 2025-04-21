Kate Beckinsale pens heartfelt tribute to late stepfather Roy Battersby

Kate Beckinsale pays heartfelt tribute to her late stepfather Roy Battersby on what was supposed to be his birthday.

On Sunday, the actress took to her official Instagram account to share a touching note for her late stepdad, who passed away in January 2024, along with a picture of Roy posing with an easter egg.

In the emotional post, Kate also posted a throwback snap from her childhood with her stepfather and one more picture with her mother, Judy, and daughter Lily.

Honoring Roy, she wrote, "Happy birthday Roy. Given I’ve been waiting all day, can you rise again - ideally tomorrow …that would be great."

"You being dead is really f****** wearing now," she expressed her grief.

"I love you so very much and I wish you had been here to have your birthday and Easter on the same day but anyway see you tomorrow. I shall be waiting at the mouth of the cave," Kate concluded the tribute.

It is pertinent to mention that Roy, who died at the age of 87, was a British television director.