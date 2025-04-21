Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey speak on 'incredibly painful' twist of ‘The Last of Us’

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have broken their silence on the 'incredibly painful' twist of The Last of Us’ season 2.

While chatting with HBO, the duo candidly discussed the recently released second episode, in which Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, brutally killed Pascal portrayal character, Joel, to take revenge from him for murdering her father.

Recalling when Pascal signed season 1 Ramsey, who goes by the pronouns 'they/ them' said that they knew that Joel would be killed in the next season, “But reading it in the script… I was dreading getting to it and I cried. Actually sobbed my little heart out.”

Ramsey, who played Joel's surrogated daughter, admitted that it was the first time in their life when they cried after reading the script.

Showing respect to the people who invested in a movie, television show, a book or video games, Pascal said, “I experience it myself, and I’ve flung the books across the room because its impact is so profound on me in experiencing a story.”

Before concluding, the Gladiator 2 actor shared that the twist is 'incredibly painful' for people but that’s the 'brilliant achievement' of the action-adventure video game series.

The Last of Us’ season 2 was released on April 13, 2015.