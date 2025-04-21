 
Lisa Rinna reveals why she threatened to kill husband Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna tied the knot with Harry Hamlin in 1997

April 21, 2025

Lisa Rinna has opened up about her "horrible" postpartum depression.

Speaking to the latest episode of her podcast Let's Not Talk About The Husband, the 61-year-old actress revealed that she threatened to kill her husband, Harry Hamlin, after giving birth to their second daughter. 

“I didn't know what it was. When you have your first baby, you don't know. You just don't know,” said Lisa.

Harry recalled, “You said, "I'm gonna kill you." And I said, "You better call [your OB-GYN] right now." You said, "You better watch out. I feel like killing you." You said, "Keep the knives in the drawer."'

The reality star added that at the time, “I was having horrible hallucinations of killing people.”

“And I needed to take the knives out of the house. And I also had horrible visions of driving the car into a brick wall,” said Lisa.

The Days of Our Lives alum further explained that “I did not have horrible visions about hurting the baby in any way, shape or form. It wasn't about that.”

“It was about hopelessness, darkest depression and these horrible visions, hallucinations,” she added.

For those unversed, Lisa shares two daughters with Harry - Delilah, 26, and Amelia, 23.

