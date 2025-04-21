Amelia Dimoldenberg makes shocking claim about Matty Healy

Amelia Dimoldenberg has admitted that Matty Healy actually tried to kiss her during the Chicken Shop Date interview.

The English comedian recalled her 2022 interview with Matty on Sunday while speaking to The Sunday Times.

“He was definitely down to kiss me,” said Amelia. The 31-year-old added that she ended the interview kissing the Somebody Else hitmaker on the forehead instead to cool off the tension.

Talking about her love life, the Meet the Markles star clarified that she’s not dating anyone right now.

“I’ve got my whole life to be settling down with someone. My life is very fast-paced. I’m going travelling, I’m working away, I’m doing all these different things,” she said.

“I feel like I’m really glad to be single at this moment,” added Amelia.