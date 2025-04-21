 
Geo News

Amelia Dimoldenberg makes shocking claim about Matty Healy

Amelia Dimoldenberg recalls 'Chicken Shop Date' with Matty Healy

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Amelia Dimoldenberg makes shocking claim about Matty Healy
Amelia Dimoldenberg makes shocking claim about Matty Healy

Amelia Dimoldenberg has admitted that Matty Healy actually tried to kiss her during the Chicken Shop Date interview.

The English comedian recalled her 2022 interview with Matty on Sunday while speaking to The Sunday Times.

“He was definitely down to kiss me,” said Amelia. The 31-year-old added that she ended the interview kissing the Somebody Else hitmaker on the forehead instead to cool off the tension.

Talking about her love life, the Meet the Markles star clarified that she’s not dating anyone right now.

“I’ve got my whole life to be settling down with someone. My life is very fast-paced. I’m going travelling, I’m working away, I’m doing all these different things,” she said.

“I feel like I’m really glad to be single at this moment,” added Amelia.

Royal expert decodes Prince Andrew's awkward body language at Easter service
Royal expert decodes Prince Andrew's awkward body language at Easter service
Lisa Rinna reveals why she threatened to kill husband Harry Hamlin
Lisa Rinna reveals why she threatened to kill husband Harry Hamlin
Kanye West goes back on his words in new statement
Kanye West goes back on his words in new statement
Hailey Bieber shares rare snaps of baby Jack celebrating Easter
Hailey Bieber shares rare snaps of baby Jack celebrating Easter
Sarah Ferguson delights fans with sweet message after Easter appearance
Sarah Ferguson delights fans with sweet message after Easter appearance
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey speak on 'incredibly painful' twist of 'The Last of Us'
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey speak on 'incredibly painful' twist of 'The Last of Us'
Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian reacts to mom's new romance
Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian reacts to mom's new romance
Meghan Markle not as ‘strategic' as people think: ‘It may be manipulation' video
Meghan Markle not as ‘strategic' as people think: ‘It may be manipulation'