King Charles snubs Prince Andrew with latest move after Easter Sunday service

King Charles apparently snubbed his brother Prince Andrew with his latest move following the duke’s appearance with the royal family on Easter Sunday service.

The monarch and Queen Camilla led the royal family in attending the traditional Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, joined by several members of the family including Prince Andrew, his former wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their respective spouses.

Following the annual event, the palace, on behalf of the king released photos of the event on social media.

In the post, King Charles apparently snubbed Prince Andrew as the Duke did not appear in any of the photographs shared by the palace.

The photos were posted with a heartfelt statement which reads, “The King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family at St George’s Chapel in Windsor today for the traditional Easter Matins service.”

Commenting on it, one royal fan asked "Where is Andrew? I don’t see him in these pictures, I wonder why?"

The royal family’s post has since generated hundreds of comments and has reignited discussion around Prince Andrew's public role within the monarchy.