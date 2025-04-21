Meghan Markle’s podcast: Do people genuinely enjoy watching it?

Meghan Markle’s new podcast, Confessions of A Female Founder, is apparently performing well in rankings, but royal commentators still say they think it has received a mixed response.

Meghan left the U.K. in 2020 with her husband, Prince Harry, to settle in the U.S. But experts say the U.S. audience has ignored the podcast, and the U.K. audiences are only tuning in to find something to criticize.

GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker appeared on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive, asking, “What is the USP here?"

"Does it actually have a point to this or is it just because she is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? Although it was number 10 on Spotify, this podcast, her Netflix series was also in the top 10. So although the reviews are bad, people are still watching it,” he explained.

He continued, “So the question is going to be, are people watching it because they love to hate it, or do they genuinely enjoy watching it or listening?”

The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson then noted that even though the podcast is “US-focused,” it’s not very popular in the country.

He said, “It's very US-focused. I think all her guests are mainly based in America so far. But I think the American media have mainly ignored it. I'm led to believe that it's not really being picked up by the American media, which surely would be her target if she was moving into that sphere.”

Cameron then responded, saying, “Does that suggest then that the British audience, you know, are very much loving to hate Meghan and perhaps by extension Harry, and the US just don't care anymore?”

Meghan Markle’s podcast is focused on interviewing successful business women and getting insights on business approaches. The Duchess of Sussex has already interviewed Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code.