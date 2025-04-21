Dick Van Dyne makes shocking admission about his marriage with Arlene Silver

Dick Van Dyke has made a surprising admission about his relationship with Arlene Silver, the famous makeup artist.

In an interview with People Magazine, Dick revealed that people didn’t believe in his relationship with Arlene.

Speaking of his 13 years of marriage, the Mary Poppins Returns actor said, “We get along so well,” before Arlene added, “We just care about each other so much.”

However, Dick went on to recall that “Everybody said it wouldn't work.”

“Yeah. I mean it's like eerie how well it works. People the same age don't last,” the makeup artist noted.

The actor said, “I never said hello to a strange girl in my life. I was too scared. But I was at a show backstage and she walked by, and for some reason, I just jumped up and said, ‘Hi, I'm Dick.’ There's something about her and got me, and I was right.”

Arlene said, “He's made me feel like I can do anything,” to which Dick added, “And you can.”

“Very supportive of each other. I feel like this Vandy Camp is a great representation of all those things in one event,” Arlene added.

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver got married in February 2012. The beloved couple don't share any children together but, Dick has four kids with his ex-wife Margie Willett.