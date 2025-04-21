Prince Harry's veiled threat to the Firm gets slammed under the microscope

Prince Harry's veiled threat to UK and the Firm gets slammed under the microscope

Questions regarding the possibilty that a second tell-all memoir may be in the works, has been highlighted in a conversation between GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker and Matt Wilkinson, on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show.

The royal editor’s question started it all when he wondered, “Can we raise this idea that possibly Harry could be plotting a second book or a podcast?”

Especially since he admitted outside the Appeal’s Court “people would be shocked by what's being held back.”

For those unversed, this case is in relation to Prince Harry’s bid for taxpayer-funded security, which was removed back in 2020.

And this led Mr Walker to get candid when he admitted, “Yeah, well, the reason that some of those details are not read out in court was because it was a national part of national security issues. That's why. But perhaps it was a bit of a veiled threat from Harry,” as well.

In Mr Walker’s eyes, “I think there will be people asking the question that if he loses this case, is he going to throw his toys out the pram and publish or speak to a publication about some of that private stuff that we heard in court? And as you say, Matt, he says it would ‘shock people’. So that would be one in one sense.”

But “Is that going to be enough material for a book?” he pondered too at one point. Even though “he also said in the promotional interviews following the publication of Spare, his bombshell autobiography, that he had enough material for a second memoir.”

“I think palace sources, you know, the palace are going to be slightly concerned about that one,” about this too.

But still Mr Walker also concluded by adding, “I think they are probably hoping just going back to whether he's going to write a book or not, that Harry and Meghan's Californian dream is going to work out. Because if it doesn't, the only thing they've got to fall back on is selling more royal secrets. And I think that is a genuine concern.”