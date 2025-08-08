Chris Hughes recalls confusion over his feelings for JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes details how he proposed to JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes has dished on how he proposed to JoJo Siwa, who previously described herself as lesbian.

During a recent interview with The Sun, the TV personality candidly shared how his feelings for Siwa changed while on the show Celebrity Big Brother.

Recalling when he travelled from Mexico city to Orlando, Florida, just to wish her birthday, he began, “I went to Florida thinking ‘I really like this person’, but I was slightly confused about the feelings. I had already written her birthday card before I flew over.”

“I took all these presents over for her. They were fun and sentimental gifts rather than anything of monetary value,” Hughes added.

Sharing how he changed the plans at the last moment, he told the outlet, “But the night before her birthday, I realised my feelings had changed. I told her: ‘I’ve got to go do something. I’ll be back in half an hour.’

“I went to the hotel reception and borrowed a pen and came back up to the room. I took the card and opened it because I had to redo it. I sat in the toilet on my own and I rewrote the card.

“I knew my feelings had changed, and there was so much more that I needed to say than what I originally put in the birthday card. I wasn’t confused anymore, and I knew what my heart was saying, and I wanted to tell her,” Chris Hughes concluded.

For those unversed, the English television personality and the Karma singer initially presented their bond as platonic during the series, but it later developed into a romantic bond.