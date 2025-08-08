Adam Brody on Noah's decision to choose love over career in 'Nobody Wants This'

Adam Brody reveals if 'Nobody Wants This' Noah made right choice

Adam Brody is sharing his take on whether his Nobody Wants This character, Rabbi Noah Roklov’s decision to choose love over his career, was right.

By the end of season 1 of the beloved Netflix show, Noah faces a tough decision when he has to choose between his love, Kristen Bell’s agnostic podcaster Joanne, or becoming head Rabbi, and he picks Joanne.

Brody supports Noah’s decision to risk things for love.

"Even if it doesn’t work out, love’s worth it," he told Deadline. "You’ve got to follow your heart."

He also weighed in on what makes Noah and Joanne compatible, saying, “They make each other laugh, which is a big thing. I think they share a sense of humor.”

"I think they’re a bit of opposites. I think they find the contrast very enjoyable and engaging and challenging and attractive," he added.

The actor was also asked what the sophomore season’s logline should be, and he said, "Can romance stay alive in the harsh light of day?"

The actor’s wife, Leighton Meester, has also joined the cast for the second season, which will premiere on October 23 on Netflix.

Nobody Wants This was an immediate hit on Netflix, with both fans and critics praising the love story and Brody and Bell’s chemistry. The actors received Lead Actor and Lead Actress Emmy nominations. The show also bagged a Comedy Series nomination.