'The Summer I Turned Pretty' creator Jenny Han shakes off online criticism

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' creator Jenny Han reacts to online comments

Jenny Han has set the record straight about the latest development in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Speaking to Variety, the show's creator and co-showrunner explained why Belly's was never meant to be flashy.

As fans will know, the hit Prime Video series follows Belly, played by Lola Tung, as she navigates adolescence and a complicated love triangle between brothers Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno, and Conrad Fisher, played Christopher Briney, her first love.

Based on Jenny Han’s bestselling novels The Summer I Turned Pretty, It’s Not Summer Without You, and We’ll Always Have Summer, the show recently hit a milestone as Jenny made her directorial debut with season 3’s fifth episode, which also featured the much-talked-about book-to-screen “peach scene.”

Photo: 'TSIP' season 3 poster

However, the 44-year-old author revealed that the choice of ring for Belly's engagement in season 3 was very intentional.

“I really wanted something that felt modest, humble and sweet, that Belly could maybe stack,” she explained. “Just thinking of her style, it’s more simple. She’s not about the flashy rings.”

She also addressed about the character that a large-stone ring is “not really what she values. I think she would be more touched that he picked it out for her, and he knew what she would like.”

When asked about the heated online debate after the ring reveal, she admitted with a laugh, “I think people were going in pretty hard on that ring! I thought it was really sweet.”

Reportedly, Lola also approved of the choice for her character, and as for the criticism, the author pointed out a significant practical detail noting that “either way, people weren’t gonna like what he did. It would be ridiculous if he showed up with a two-carat ring. How did you buy that?”

She maintained in conclusion, “He can definitely upgrade her in the future, once he’s more settled and making his own money.”