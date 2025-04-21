Kaitlyn Dever opens up about tragic family event right before 'The Last of Us'

Kaitlyn Dever was still grieving when she filmed the 'The Last of Us' season 2

Kaitlyn Dever's mom tragically died of breast cancer just a few weeks before the actress began filming The Last of Us season 2.

Kaitlyn’s mom, Kathy, died in February 2024 following a 14-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Just weeks later, Dever had to portray Abby in the game-inspired show.

Fans of the game hate Abby’s character because she kills Pedro Pascal’s beloved character Joel.

The heart-wrenching moment was depicted in episode two of season two, and Dever says she was “in a fog” at the time battling grief of her mom’s death.

"To be as honest as possible, I will just say that my days leading up to this scene were horrible," Dever told Entertainment Weekly.

"I lost my mom two or three weeks before I actually shot this scene and my mom's funeral was three days before I did my first day," she said. "So I was sort of in a fog."

The Unbelievable actress noted that she couldn't follow her "normal routine as an actor" to prepare for the pivotal scene, "which was really interesting because I was kind of worried about it."

"Usually if I have a monologue like that, I'm memorizing it three weeks before I do it. I had a different approach, and I think that it really served the character in a lot of ways," Kaitlyn shared. "I was able to sort of… I don't know, just really let it go and not think about it too much because the words on the page are so powerful anyway."