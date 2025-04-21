 
George Clooney makes jaw-dropping confesion about wife Amal amid divorce rumors

April 21, 2025

George Clooney, who is marrited to Amal Clooney, recently got candid and opened up about his marital bliss.

The 63-year-old American actor and filmmaker appeared on CBS Mornings to promote his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, and talked about his marital life with Amal, whom he tied the knot with in 2014.

George said they are "having a really great time in life.”

"Our kids are 7, about to be 8, which is a pretty great age. They’re really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great — our kids are funny and make us laugh,” he added, referring to his twin kids, Alexander and Ella.

The Ticket to Paradise star went on to reminisce about how he once told the host Gayle King that he and Amal never indulged in an argument.

"I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument. We still haven’t. We’re trying to find something to fight about!" he noted.

George also confessed that he feels "so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman.”

"I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great,” the father of two remarked.

