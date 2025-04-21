 
Dick Van Dyke desperately wants THIS before his 100th birthday

'I Am a Fine Musician' crooner shares his deepest desire at the age of 99

April 21, 2025

Dick Van Dyke desperately wants THIS before his 100th birthday
Dick Van Dyke desperately wants THIS before his 100th birthday

Dick Van Dyke is not ready to give up when it comes to working more and winning an Oscar at 99. 

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Present Vandy Camp on Sunday, April 20, the legendary Hollywood actor and entertainer shared his acting goals.

Articulating his thoughts, Dyke said, “Yeah. I love what I do for a living.” 

The Bye Bye Birdie star’s wife, Arlene Silver, 53, also quipped, “The minute he says that — the phone rings he’s like, ‘I don’t don’t want to go there.’ If they come to our house, he will work all the time.” 

Explaining Silver’s remarks, Dyke noted, “If it’s traveling, that’s the hard part,” emphasising, “Yeah. I’m too old to travel and all that.” 

Moving forward, the veteran actor also talked about winning his first Academy Award one day. 

He stated, “I got a Tony from Bye Bye Birdie,” referring to his 1963 Broadway musical, adding, “So I’ve got one of everything except and Oscar.” 

After listening to her husband’s desire, Silver said, “He needs an Oscar.” 

Then the icon mentioned, “Nobody would give me an Oscar.”

“He should have an Oscar,” Silver urged.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Dyke clarified that he would not mind if he were awarded an honorary Oscar and would like to be an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner) before his 100th birthday, which will be on December 13, 2025.

