Oasis achieves new milestone with song ‘Live Forever'

Oasis just saw even more success with their track, Live Forever.

On Easter Monday, as per Radio X, Oasis’ song has been named as the best British song of all time by their listeners.

This voting comes ahead of the iconic band’s highly anticipated reunion tour, scheduled to kick off in the summer of 2025.

The Radio X listeners, who voted for the station’s 10th annual Best Of British with B&Q poll, made Live Forever top the list and for three years in a row.

Other tracks of Oasis that also made it to the list include Don’t Look Back In Anger, Slide Away and Champagne Supernova.

Ahead of their tour, the band also claimed victory in the Best Of British poll as the most popular artist with 16 entries.

Their tracks The Masterplan, Morning Glory and Wonderwall made it to the top 100.

It is also pertinent to mention that the classic 1975 anthem by Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, is the song that came in second, for a consecutive year.