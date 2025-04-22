Jennie faces Coachella malfunction

Who else got us obsessed like Jennie?

The iconic 29-year-old K-pop star, who is a part of the girl group, BLACKPINK, tackled a wardrobe malfunction she faced during her performance at Coachella.

In a fan recorded video, now going viral on social media, shows the soloist struggling with her body-hugging jacket.

She was in the middle of belting lyrics out to one of her songs when her backup dancers came up to help her pull off the leather coat, that had relatively tighter sleeves.

After a few seconds of light pulling and tugging, the Ice Cream hitmaker proceeded to take matters into her own hands and moved to pull the coat off herself.

It took her a bit more time but was eventually able to take it off and revealed a sultry tank top as well as a cape which she was wearing underneath the jacket.

Jennie currently became known for wearing Western looks, as evident with her attire, comprised of red shorts, a black belt, a cowboy hat and dark sunglasses.

The South Korean singer and rapper has performed at Coachella before, with her girl group BLACKPINK’s three other members, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa in 2019 and then returning to the music festival stage in 2023.