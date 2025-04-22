Nicole Kidman celebrates Easter with daughters Faith, Sunday

Nicole Kidman celebrated the spring holiday with her two youngest daughters Faith and Sunday.

The Babygirl actress' niece Lucia took to her Instgaram account to shares some insights into her Easter celebrations with her family on Sunday.

In the celebratory post, the pictures featured the glimpses of intimate family holiday celebrations in Nashville, Tenn., including Kidman's daughters Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 16, as well as her sister and other close relatives.

For the festive, Kidman donned a nude floor-length dress with blue and pink flowers embroidered on it, while Faith flaunted a pink floral dress, and Sunday wore a purple knee-length frock.

It is pertinent to mention that Kidman is mom to four daughters. She shares her two youngest daughters, Faith and Sunday, with husband Keith Urban, and her two eldest daughters, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Back in an interview, Kidman discussed her fertility issues while sharing her dream of a big family.

"I would've loved 10 kids," she told Marie Claire Australia in 2021. "I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny, and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."