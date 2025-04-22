Kylie Kelce reveals one condition she'd let husband Jason Kelce move out

Kylie Kelce has given thought to letting her husband Jason Kelce move out of the house if need be so.

The podcaster, 33, made a guest appearance in an upcoming episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat—slated to drop on Tuesday on all podcast platforms and Wednesday on YouTube—where Kylie touches upon her family's future, per People Magazine.

At one point, the conversation with host Amanda Hirsch turned to Kylie's perspective on her husband of seven years ever moving out of their home.

“I told Jason he’s allowed to move out as long as he visits me,” she replied jokingly.

“As soon as we’re all synced up, I’m like, ‘You can move out, but you have to visit me,’" the mom of four added, before elaborating her reasoning a bit more.

"I just feel bad. I know what our house was like when both my sister and I were like synced up and like yeah, God,” the Not Gonna Lie podcaster further told Hirsch.

The couple is currently raising four girls including newborn Finnley, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 5.