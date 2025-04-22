Niall Horan splashes out £10million on new home to live with Amelia Woodley

Niall Horan has moved into a new £10 million home in west London with his girlfriend Amelia Woodley and their shared dog.

The new purchase comes as the former One Direction star, 31, wanted a place that was "a little more grown up."

The property is a six-bed home with a few floors, passing off as "a proper family home," a source spilled to The Sun. The property also happens to be in neighbourhood with Holly Willoughby and Ant and Dec.

"They’ve been spotted a few times in the neighbourhood now but people leave Niall alone and let him just get on with his day," the source added of the couple who has been together since 2020.

"It’s lovely that someone as well-known as Niall can live the quiet life he’s always wanted.”

On the work front, Niall announced last month that he's planning on spending the summer working on his fourth album.

"I am literally, this week, just about to sit down and I've been like accumulating some ideas but I'm going to sit down and start writing my next album," he said during a chat with Golf Pass.

Niall previously wrapped up his The Show world tour in October 2024.