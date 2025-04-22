 
Jennifer Garner, John Miller make PDA packed public appearance

Jennifer Garner first sparked dating rumors with John Miller in October 2018 after parting ways with ex-husband Ben Affleck

April 22, 2025

Jennifer Garner's relationship with her boyfriend, John Miller, is still going strong.

The 13 Going on 30 actress was photographed kissing the California businessman over the Easter holiday weekend.

In the photos obtained by People magazine, the pair looks happier while strolling to his vehicle.

Jennifer and Miller wore coordinating outfits for the outing. The actress donned loose-fitting denim overalls with a black and white striped T-shirt underneath, while her boyfriend looked dashing in a plaid top and jeans. 

For those unversed, Jennifer first sparked dating rumors with John in October 2018 after parting ways with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Later, the 53-year-old star told the outlet that she was ready for a "fresh start."

Recently, the source said that Jennifer and John are happy together.

"They have a very special relationship," said the insider. "It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families.”

“They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together,” added the confidant.

